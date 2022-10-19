Exercises in your dorm: Finding the right approach

The hustle and bustle of everyday life can often cause problems for students trying to find time to exercise.
Not exercising can lead to a lack of motivation and low energy, but adding some physical activities to daily routines can help improve sleep, reduce stress and lead to better weight management, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of intense physical activity a week.
Sineyda Ortiz, assistant director of fitness for Campus Recreation, said one way for students to stay active in their dorm is to add movement every 10 to 30 minutes, like walking in place, stretching or doing squats.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a high-impact activity. It can be a very nice leisure activity,” Ortiz said.
She said cleaning activities, like sweeping, mopping and vacuuming, are daily movements that can also help burn calories.
If students feel skeptical about going to the gym, Ortiz said she recommends the MyWellness mobile app, which gives users access to over 100 virtual exercise classes they can do from home.
Jeremy Roden, assistant director for wellness for Campus Recreation, said in an email that students who don’t have access to equipment can start by focusing on bodyweight-only cardiovascular, muscle strength and endurance-promoting exercises.
“On the muscle and strength side, we’d still suggest focusing on big, compound human movements,” Roden said.
He said he recommends hip hinges and lunges to work the lower body and vertical and horizontal pushing and pulling movements for the upper body. Jogging and running are also good options that don’t require equipment.
When feeling unmotivated, Roden said students should find a good support network to hold them accountable. He said he also suggests framing exercise as a high health priority and tackling it from a disciplined approach, such as treating exercise as a commitment to complete regardless of feelings.
“On the flip side, we should always be kind and gracious toward ourselves,” Roden said. “Don’t beat yourself up when those cycles of waning motivation arrive.”
Marketing junior Samuel Cox said students can get creative in their dorms by holding a textbook-filled backpack to do goblet squats or holding the textbook with one hand to imitate dumbbell curls.
“What I like to do is wear a full backpack and do pushups or a movement like that,” Cox said.
He said a good way to test oneself is to pick a goal number of reps and do as many as possible.
“Never compare yourself to other people,” Cox said. “Don’t worry about being the strongest. Just be stronger. Be a little bit better than you were the last time.”
