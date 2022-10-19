When they don’t feel like eating at the dining venues, students living on campus said they cook meals and snacks that make them both happy and healthy.
What students eat can affect their mental health, registered dietician nutritionist Stacie Ellis said.
“When you eat healthy foods, it actually helps your brain and your cognitive function,” Ellis said.
“It decreases your risk of depression, anxiety, fatigue, and that’s in part because you are increasing the good bacteria in your gut, and the good bacteria actually sends messages to your brain that improves your mood.”
Nursing freshman Melaika Oxendine often makes ground beef, rice and green beans as a meal, along with beef stroganoff.
“With The Commons food and the food from the school, they have to be cautious of their seasonings because of all the allergies here,” Oxendine said. “When I cook, I can put in whatever I want as far as flavor because, well, it’s my preference.”
Oxendine said she is starting to make smoothies with her NutriBullet blender because she is going to the gym again.
She said students can come up with their own easy recipes or find them online.
Graduate student Deepthi Yanamadala said she eats rice and curries with any vegetables.
“There is a certain satisfaction in eating food which is by you compared to eating others’ food,” Yanamadala said.
She said she prefers cooking her own food because it allows her to prepare quality ingredients and size the proportions into what she needs daily.
Ellis said she encourages students to take advantage of the kitchens in their dorms and apartments and start meal prepping weekly.
She recommends controlling your environment to avoid snacking on junk food when they’re bored.
“It is important to eat healthy,” Ellis said. “It’s very important, but we also can’t neglect the other areas regarding our health, such as exercise and getting enough sleep and managing our mental health.”
