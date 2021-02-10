UTA students discuss the importance of love languages

Biomedical engineering senior Raegan Cruse remembers learning about love languages from her mother, who read a book about it five years ago.
Cruse learned the basics and gained an awareness of what fulfills her in a relationship, and the knowledge is still something she uses to this day.
Love languages are the ways people give and receive affection, Cruse said, and they can help you understand yourself and others better.
Sharing your love language can help you form more meaningful relationships, she said, because you’ll be able to make compromises and identify the ways the other person feels most loved.
There are five main love languages: acts of service, quality time, receiving gifts, physical touch and words of affirmation.
Cruse’s love language is quality time. She said someone making a point to remember her love language and vice versa helps form a mutual understanding.
“If you are just forward with any type of relationship, it saves you a lot of time to figure out that this is one thing that you’re looking for and wanting,” Cruse said.
Myah Duncan, early childhood education sophomore, learned about the concept of love languages in high school when attending a group therapy session with her family.
Once the therapist explained each love language and her family identified theirs, they began to understand each other better. Duncan said she never would have guessed her brother’s if she wasn’t told.
Duncan’s own love languages are acts of service and quality time because she enjoys solving problems for others. As an introvert, she said spending time with someone is the ultimate show of affection.
Despite the romantic connotation of the name, love languages aren’t solely for couples or loved ones. Duncan uses her knowledge of love languages with many of the people in her life, from her husband to her coworkers.
Duncan is a school teacher, and she uses her knowledge of love languages to make her children feel more welcome. Knowing which child needs a hug and which ones appreciate verbal praise makes her a more understanding teacher, she said.
Like Cruse, civil engineering sophomore Thuyan Nguyen’s love language is quality time.
Her favorite activity before the pandemic was to sit outside with her friends under the giant tree of the UTA Central Library mall lawn. All they did was people-watch, Nguyen said, but just being together meant a lot to her.
Most of her friends’ love languages are quality time, something accidental but convenient, she said.
Being receptive to the love languages of the people you care about is important, Nguyen said, and can help you understand not only them but yourself.
