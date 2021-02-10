UTA Pride Peers share sexuality exploration, coming out experience

Many students explore their sexuality as they go through college, but it can be incredibly difficult or even downright scary to start the process.
UTA’s LGBTQ+ Program’s Pride Peers — student advocates who help promote equality and inclusion — know this firsthand and have wisdom to offer those beginning or in the midst of their journey.
Alexis Bravo, Pride Peer and history senior, really started exploring her sexuality once she graduated high school and began college.
“I normally identify as a bisexual, but now I just identify myself as a queer person,” she said.
Bravo said she’s always known she was queer.
“I remember back in middle school, I had told a close friend of mine ‘I think I also like girls,’ and it was a really big moment for me,” Bravo said.
During high school, she put exploration of her sexuality aside, but since many of her friends were gay or lesbian, she was drawn to ask them questions and generally learn about the LGBTQ+ community.
Psychology junior Liam Rhodes, who is also a Pride Peer, said he first explored his sexuality in high school.
He wanted to confirm that what he was feeling was normal around his peers, he said.
He had no difficulties with how others reacted while exploring his sexuality, he said. The biggest struggle was internal. A part of him knew everything would be OK, but another part of him feared everything could go wrong.
“The hardest part was trying to get the two parts of my mind to agree,” Rhodes said.
Worst case scenario would be his family and friends not accepting him for who he is. He opened up with his family in person but came out to friends through text messages.
“Just out of nerves to actually talk about it out loud,” he said.
When it comes to exploring sexuality, Rhodes said it’s different for every person, and no two journeys will be the same.
A good place to start is for people to express their feelings to someone or something, he said. It could be someone they trust, or it could be to their journals. They should find a way to express those feelings in a way that makes them feel comfortable.
If people have anxiety about coming out to family, they should wait until they are ready, Rhodes said. Or they could come out to friends first, talk about it with them and become comfortable with the idea.
There is no rush for people to figure out their sexuality right away, he said.
Bravo advises those beginning their exploration to do whatever feels right for them.
“You don’t have to be anything for anybody and you don’t have to necessarily come out in any way unless you want to,” she said. “Sexuality is very fluid. Don’t feel tied down to one sexuality or another.”
There is some negativity around being LGBTQ+, but Bravo and Rhodes have experience handling that as well.
“For every person that is negative about it, there’s 10 people that are going to be supportive about it,” Rhodes said.
It’s OK to embrace whoever you are, and it’s a constant journey to learn to love and accept yourself, Bravo said.
“It’s going to be a journey, and you have to tell yourself this every day,” she said. “But eventually you will feel OK.”
Rhodes’ journey to self-love included watching self-acceptance videos on social media and talking to people about his sexuality.
“Slowly, after having acceptance from other people, I think finally I got the courage to accept myself,” he said.
For those interested in contacting the Pride Peers or joining the UTA LGBTQ+ Program, the group has tabling on campus every Wednesday, and an active Instagram page promoting upcoming events.
