Spending time with friends is investing in love

Making time for family and friends can be difficult in any situation, but there are benefits to slowing down and enjoying a day, night or weekend with those you love and cherish.
Piedmont Healthcare lists four benefits of making time: it can help you cope with stress, lengthen your life expectancy, improve psychological well-being and improve cardiovascular health.
The ways in which we make time can vary from taking a walk together or having a family meal, to having a conversation online or over the phone with a best friend. These routines can do wonders for our mental health.
“People are, in a lot of different ways, interacting with loved ones, whether it be family, friends or romantic relationships,” said Cynthia Manzano, Counseling and Psychological Services outreach coordinator.
Manzano said people are naturally social and born with the need for physical touch.
Regular phone and video calls, safe face-to-face interactions and watching TV are some ways to stay connected.
“There’s different ways that I think you can stay connected with family with a little bit of creativity, and then you can also have it in larger groups or small groups, depending upon whether you can get people together in a large video chat or something,” she said.
Psychology senior Olivia Anchando said she makes time by having dinner with her family and meeting up with friends at school.
“Even if it’s just real quick because, it’s like, some time to catch up for a better day,” she said.
She said there are times when she’s too busy, though.
“It happens a lot towards the end of the semester,” she said. “That’s when I have to give all my time to school.”
Anchando said there are benefits to making time for family and friends. But when she does have to cancel or postpone plans, her family isn’t offended.
Ayesha Shaji, psychology and journalism junior, said she doesn’t get to see her family often due to being an international student.
“I made sure I set some time aside before my classes start, and I talk to them every single day,” she said.
With her friends, Shaji said she makes sure to see them every weekend, but it’s hard. Even if it’s just a conversation about class schedules or home labs, those interactions can help her feel connected and less lonely.
She believes making time for family and friends can build healthy relationships.
“I need to be able to hang out with them, talk to them, catch up with them,” Shaji said. “Otherwise, I don’t think I can actually maintain that relationship.”
Whether it’s 10 minutes or two hours, two friends or five, making time can prove beneficial for a happy, healthier, more well-rounded you.
