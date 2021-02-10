How to handle disagreements with loved ones

Money problems. Social media beef. Not closing the cabinet doors.
No matter who you are, it’s essential to know how to deal with disagreements so you can protect the most important relationships in your life.
Here are some tips for how to handle disagreements with friends, family, co-workers and romantic partners.
Friendships and Co-workers
Omar Yanouri, biology and psychology senior, often thinks of himself as a “people-pleaser,” and as a result, he doesn’t find himself involved in fights very often.
However, as the former Psychology Society president and current treasurer of Psi Chi, the International Honors Society in Psychology, Yanouri had to deal with disagreements between officers on the leadership team and quickly diffuse situations.
A specific fight Yanouri remembers was from the beginning of the semester when they were still setting things up.
Two officers found themselves in a heated argument and Yanouri acted as the mediator. He tried to figure out why they were upset with one another and what steps they needed to take to address both their concerns for the good of the organization.
Watching the disagreement play out, Yanouri knew nothing would resolve with the two parties so flustered.
Yanouri reminded them that they were all working together and shared the same goals. He told them what mattered was coming together to work through the problems and make the organization the best it could be.
From there, the leadership team worked together smoothly, Yanouri said, but they had to learn from experience to get to that point.
When arguing with your friends, Yanouri said it’s important to understand why something might be upsetting them, but it’s also vital that you help the other person understand why the situation is upsetting you.
“It’s important to communicate yourself clearly to them,” Yanouri said.
His advice would be to try and discuss the argument once emotions have cooled on both ends, he said. Talk through why both parties were so upset, what led to the argument and if apologies need to be made.
When in a disagreement with his friends, Yanouri finds it helpful to remember that they’re friends for a reason.
They might find themselves in conflict from time to time, but at the end of the day, they want to be a part of each other’s lives.
Family
Psychology senior Yousra Samman is the oldest of five children, but her family doesn’t frequently have loud and severe fights.
Samman’s approach to disagreements is to calmly express herself to the other person, and when she does raise her voice, she apologizes for it immediately.
Her method is to allow open communication on both ends and to take turns talking. By doing this, it ensures that both sides have said what they want to say.
“Being really honest with your emotions, in that sense, during an argument can help avoid miscommunication and unnecessary yelling and fighting,” Samman said.
For her, it helps to keep in mind that her family loves her unconditionally. It allows her to be honest and transparent with them as a result.
Though her family knows and loves her, Samman said it doesn’t mean they always know her intentions.
When reconciling, it’s good to know your own and each other’s love language.
Samman’s love language is words of affirmation, so having a good conversation after a disagreement helps mend things for her.
For her, the best way to handle fights is to not have them, and Samman often finds herself diffusing the situation before it ever gets ugly.
The way she deals with arguments is also how she teaches her siblings to deal with them, and as a result her family is pretty tight-knit.
“So maybe that’s why we’re all like, really close,” Samman said. “I kind of have taught them to like, be respectful, be transparent.”
Romantic Relationships
Cynthia Manzano, Counseling and Psychological Services outreach coordinator, believes it is essential to stay calm when handling an argument with a romantic partner.
Be aware of your feelings and thoughts when your partner does something you don’t like, Manzano said. An increase in heart rate and shallow breathing are generally signs of stress.
When this happens, Manzano recommends taking deep breaths to coax the body into relaxing itself and to think through each thought.
However, when your partner is the one upset at you, she recommends listening to them to better grasp their feelings. It can help not only with better understanding how your partner is feeling, but how you feel as well.
“We can’t control the way other people feel, but we can allow a dialogue to happen,” Manzano said.
Conflict in a healthy relationship can certainly challenge us, she said. However, people can learn more about both themselves and their partners from it.
Talking openly and honestly without breaking boundaries can often be difficult, Manzano said. By being less defensive and more vulnerable, people can learn to be more empathetic.
The way to recover from a disagreement with a significant other is to ensure both parties’ thoughts and feelings are respected and validated.
If this doesn’t happen, then feelings of discontent will be harbored, Manzano said. Things won’t be OK, as much as people might pretend they are until the discussion happens.
Therefore, it’s worthwhile to be authentic and genuine in the conversation that follows. It’s important to learn how to deal with these sorts of conflicts with romantic partners.
“Being able to learn more about your partner and ways you can work together can ultimately lead to, hopefully, a healthier, happier and more satisfied life, not only for yourself but in your relationship,” Manzano said.
