How to foster healthy roommate relationships

For some UTA students, maintaining a healthy relationship with roommates doesn’t always take much work.
Oftentimes, all that’s necessary is respectful interaction.
“It’s just about being courteous towards the other person,” said nursing freshman Aiden Betik.
For him, keeping up a good roommate relationship involves respecting each other’s space, opinions, time and sleep schedule.
Making sure to communicate with a roommate at the beginning of the semester can be beneficial.
“We kind of set some ground rules when we first moved in,” said Carter Johnson, nursing freshman and Betik’s roommate.
When it came to chores, Betik said they decided to rotate bathroom-cleaning responsibilities weekly and made sure to clean their own living spaces once a week.
Nisha Nanda, marketing and management freshman, spoke with her roommate before moving in together and established a sense of each other’s interests and ways they could accommodate each other.
“It can be hard with living with someone who you don’t know,” she said. “You don’t know how they function.”
Spending time outside of a shared living space can also serve to support the relationship between roommates.
Nanda explained that she got to know her own roommate more over a dinner.
Johnson and Betik will sometimes spend time together with friends.
“Every now and again we ask each other if we’re free, like if we want to grab dinner or something,” Johnson said.
Betik described himself as being more reserved than Johnson.
Nanda described a similar dynamic with her roommate.
“I tend to talk a lot,” Nanda said. “I grew up in a house where everybody talks, everyone is pretty loud, and [my roommate] grew up in a house where it’s very quiet.”
Despite the differences, each pair of roommates has coexisted through proper communication.
“Defining how you want to communicate and what times are best to communicate is probably the most important thing you can talk about with your roommate,” Nanda said.
News editor David Silva Ramirez contributed to this article.
