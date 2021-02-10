How to date during the pandemic

Since COVID-19 hit, dating has shifted in the world. Many people have leaned toward virtual dates and dating apps to find others to mingle with.
University studies senior Hughes Cowart said dating is now more digital than before.
Dating apps were used before the pandemic but rose in popularity as lockdowns happened across the world. Cowart said he uses dating apps just like any other app on his phone.
Priti Joshi, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Operations for Bumble, said one of the biggest trends Bumble noticed during the pandemic is the rise of virtual dating.
“Dating during a pandemic is a very personal experience,” Joshi said in an email. “We want to encourage all daters to do what feels most safe for them, especially as restrictions and social distancing measures vary across the globe. Though some folks may want to meet up for a low-key socially distanced date, others may want to exclusively stick to virtual dating.”
Health educator Alexis Perez said people should use dating apps and video chat apps during this time.
Try to get to know people first on the phone through a Zoom or FaceTime date, she said. You can still get to know people this way.
“You can get creative with it,” Perez said. “It doesn’t just have to be two people staring at each other.”
For those wanting to meet in person, Perez recommends keeping all the same precautions in place, including standing six feet apart and wearing a mask.
If you plan to become intimate with a person, Perez recommends getting a COVID-19 test in addition to a STI test prior.
STI screenings should be done prior to each new sexual encounter and not just once a year, she said.
“So kind of think about COVID the same way,” she said.
She also recommends that people quarantine before meeting up with someone.
Prior to seeing someone, Cowart said he assesses the number of interactions he has on a daily basis and how much the other person does as well.
“I think everyone has kind of found people that they’re just comfortable being around right now. You know, everyone has their bubbles,” he said. “Do that risk assessment in your head of adding someone to your bubble.”
He said the same safety rules apply as everything else happening during the pandemic. Be creative and do as much as you can virtually and digitally, he said.
“Find ways to get to know someone from a distance,” Cowart said. “So, ways to fill that emotional gap from being virtual by just talking to someone over text or a video call.”
Although meeting someone in person isn’t seen much in the COVID-19 world, Perez recommends being respectful of people’s space if they want to ask someone out in a public setting.
“Meeting people in person is still super important because we’re humans, right, and craving that connection,” she said. “Just make sure you’re wearing that mask.”
Joshi said it’s important to be clear about one’s boundaries when it comes to dating during the pandemic.
“Despite all of the challenges this year brought us, people still dated, formed meaningful relationships and even found love,” she said.
