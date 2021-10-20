Yoga can benefit people both mentally, physically

There are different ways to relieve stress and be active. Some people run, bike or lift weights, but yoga is one of the most stress-relieving activities a person can do.
Yoga is a system of physical postures, breathing techniques and sometimes meditation that can help reduce stress and lead to self-improvement.
Dustan Medford, critical languages and international studies freshman, began practicing yoga this semester and became interested in its relaxation component.
“I just wanted something to like relax because I knew that doing all the assignments would be kind of stressful, so yoga’s a good way to just get rid of that stress,” Medford said.
She said yoga helps with her sleeping habits. Like many college students, she has trouble falling asleep, but breathing exercises from yoga have helped her fall asleep quicker.
Sineyda Ortiz, assistant director of fitness, has been practicing yoga for 15 years aand has taught yoga for seven years.
Ortiz said the impact of yoga goes beyond the mat.
“It’s about like what you learn in the class,” Ortiz said. “You just take [what you learn], you know, on your everyday life when you get up, and just being present, being thankful, being grateful, taking one thing at a time.”
People sometimes enter a yoga class expecting to work out, but the benefits reach their entire state of being, Ortiz said.
Yoga is known for balance and breath. Which both relate to the body, mind and state of being. Ortiz said when flowing through poses, one must focus on breathing to gain stability for their body.
People can also apply the breathing practice to stressors in life. Yoga is all about connecting the breath to the body, Ortiz said.
“The only thing that you need for yoga is to just show up for yourself and breathe,” Ortiz said. “If you can breathe, you can do yoga.”
Ortiz said she tries to bring empowerment to students when instructing yoga. Students can participate in yoga at the Maverick Acitivities Center from Mondays to Thursdays during the afternoon.
Ortiz said if students instill the habit of health and yoga early, they can see the benefits as they age.
Information systems senior Valaree Wright participates in the yoga classes at the MAC. Wright said although this is not her first experience with yoga, she found out about the classes this semester and is now hooked.
As a student who takes 18 credit hours and works a part-time job, attending a yoga class is the only time she gets to relax and decompress during the week, Wright said.
Wright said people tend to misconceive that only women do yoga. She said she’s seen men attend the classes, enjoy the activities and be as flexible as women.
After attending her first yoga class at the MAC, Wright said yoga has helped improve her posture and makes her feel taller because of the stretches.
There are many benefits of doing yoga. The body may find balance, the mind may find focus, but at the end of the day, one’s state of being can take time to rest, according the website Healthline.
“That’s what yoga is about, it’s just bringing all the attention and focus to yourself because you don’t get to do that on a daily basis,” Ortiz said.
