UTA community shares tips, tricks for navigating self-care

As the campus community continues to navigate through its first semester back on campus, both students and staff are reevaluating how they can feel their best while managing academic responsibilities.
Some consider new class modalities to make their schedules work best. Others take advantage of on-campus services to explore and improve their physical and mental health. One thing all Mavericks can do is take time to consider how to practice self-care.
The World Health Organization defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote and maintain health, prevent disease and cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a health care provider. This definition includes topics like nutrition, hygiene, lifestyle, socioeconomic factors, environmental factors and self-medication.
For undeclared freshman Jenna Clark, self-care means balancing one’s academic, social, physical, mental and spiritual needs. She said returning to in-person classes has been beneficial because getting out of her house gives her the energy to get more tasks done throughout the day.
“I’m up, I’m ready for the day,” Clark said. “Might as well, you know, get stuff done.”
Time management is critical for balancing different aspects of her self-care routine, she said. Clark makes sure to make time for school, family, friends and herself. She is a Christian and said it’s also important to make time to practice her faith.
Business finance junior Edgar Espitia also said practicing his Catholic faith plays a large role in his self-care routine. He said it helps his mental health by allowing him to find strength in hard times.
Another aspect of self-care is personal hygiene. Daily regiments can help someone stay free of disease and bacteria, said Latoya Oduniyi, Health Services assistant director.
The body is interconnected, and a lack of care in one aspect can affect other parts, Oduniyi said. For example, oral hygiene can impact not only the health of the mouth and teeth, but also the heart because plaque buildup can flow into the bloodstream.
Clark’s advice for people trying to improve their self-care routines is to start slow and avoid adding too many changes at once. It’s easier to accomplish goals when there aren’t too many things to do in one day, she said.
Espitia said people can improve their self-care practice by identifying what improvements they want to see in themselves. Waking up earlier, working out and eating healthier are some things he’d like to work on.
Self-care isn’t all about making improvements and working, Clark said. It’s important to make time for sleep and personal time.
“Don’t forget to do things that you enjoy, not always just things that you feel you’re obligated to,” Clark said.
@erickreports @ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.