Students should pay more attention to how much sleep they’re getting

Students plan for school, work and their social lives, but often don’t schedule something just as important—sleep.
On average, college students get about six to seven hours of sleep, according to Collegiate Parent. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 18 get seven or more hours of sleep per day.
People schedule meetings and homework assignments in their planners, but think it’s bizarre to plan naps or sleep time, said Latoya Oduniyi, Health Services assistant director.
“If you’re really trying to be intentional about how you spend your 24 hours, you have to calculate and put in there what your sleep looks like,” Oduniyi said.
Jahayra Chavez, marketing and management junior, said she was diagnosed with insomnia and stays up late because of work, school and maintaining a fitness lifestyle.
Chavez works about five days each week. Since returning to in-person classes, she’s had to learn how to manage her time again. Sleeping was trouble-free when she took virtual classes last semester, she said.
“It would be easier to go to sleep earlier because I was able to fit everything in because it was so flexible,” she said.
Adults should aim to get eight to 10 hours of sleep per night, Oduniyi said.
“A lot of people don’t even have that as a goal,” she said. “They’re like ‘I’m just trying to get enough sleep to do what I need to do for the next day.’”
Based on polls students have done for Oduniyi, she said students average five to six hours of sleep per night.
“We are sleep deprived, point blank period, as a society,” she said.
Health Services offers a workshop on sleep hygiene, which helps students with their sleep environment and the type and quality of sleep, Oduniyi said.
For students who don’t get the reccomended amount of sleep, the Maverick Activities Center offers a Power Nap class every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
The inspiration for nap classes came from hearing students priding themselves on not sleeping enough, fitness assistant director Sineyda Ortiz said.
“They don’t know the damage that they’re doing to themselves when they pride themselves on not sleeping because sleeping is extremely important in everyday life,” Ortiz said.
She said before the pandemic, the turnout was great, but now it’s hit or miss. Regardless, she said attnedance increases during midterms and finals when students are looking to get some rest.
Students can bring their pillows if they’d like, but all they have to do is show up, Ortiz said.
“They can expect a place that’s very quiet. We provide a blanket and a mat,” she said. “Then they go into a little bit of a meditation.”
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.