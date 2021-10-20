Rest days are important to progress, not the other way around

Exercise science senior Lance Delago completes a rep Oct. 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. 

Rest days are just as important to progress as other elements of training. 

Kathy Wagner, assistant athletic director for sport performance, said people can be active but they should not work out extremely hard every day. She said it’s good to schedule a day to not work out. 

Wagner doesn’t recommend anyone to work out seven days a week. 

“The big misconception [is] that if it’s a rest day, I’m supposed to lay on my couch all day,” she said. “It’s not really what rest days [are] intended for.”

A good rule to follow is to never do three days in a row, she said. People can do back-to-back days with fairly high intensity, but if they train on the third day, it should be at low intensity. 

Rest days allow one’s body to recover, repair, adapt and prepare for the next training session, she said. It’s important for one’s physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Exercise science senior Lance Delago takes a break from powerlifting Oct. 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. 

When Lance Delago, UTA Powerlifting club president, first began working out, he was one of those who did not take rest days seriously. 

During the first two years of working out, Delago would only rest one day per week, he said. He didn’t know what his body could handle, so he ended up with a back injury. 

The injury lasted for a year, he said. Nevertheless, he kept going and adjusted his workout to avoid movements that would irritate his injury. 

Once he got into powerlifting, he learned more about the importance of rest days, he said. He now trains four days a week and rests three days. 

Powerlifting is a strength sport where people lift the heaviest weight in squat, bench press and deadlift. 

Nursing sophomore Daniel Morales lifts bar Oct. 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. 

Vaibhav Jaideep, UTA Powerlifting club vice president, played different sports since high school.

Jaideep makes sure he gets an adequate amount of sleep every night to maximize his training performance, he said. 

If he does not take rest days, he would feel mental fatigue, muscle soreness or decreased strength, he said. 

“You might walk into the gym and feel everything’s, like, perfect, but you get under the bar, and your strength is nowhere as close to the week before,” Jaideep said. 

People should do something enjoyable on rest days, Wagner said. It can be as simple as taking their dog for a walk or anything low in intensity, volume or time. 

Exercise science senior Lance Delago deadlifts Oct. 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. 

On his rest days, Delago said he stretches or walks, nothing too taxing that might affect his workout the next day.

A lot of people go to the gym as a way to relieve stress, he said. But if they’re doing so much that they get hurt, then that defeats the purpose of working out in the first place. 

“Anytime somebody gets up and does something, that’s good,” Wagner said. “But more is not better. More is just more sometimes.” 

