Opinion: Physical planners helps students take control of their time, reducing stress

College is hard. Students have to map out their schedules while maintaining the flexibility needed for last minute changes.
People can’t always remember their schedule in their heads and should instead invest in a physical planner to help them manage their time and increase daily productivity.
In 2016, appointment book and planner sales totaled over $342 million. In a day and age where printed materials aren’t as popular, most people still seek a physical planner for a reason. It maps their time, reduces stress, keeps track of activities and gives people a sense of achievement.
Today, companies offer not only daily and monthly planners, but some have produced hourly planners, which can help students keep track of small details.
Some people never seem to have time for everything, and many students struggle with the school-work balance.
So, nobody should blame them for falling behind. Being in college full time is a full-time job by itself.
However, students shouldn’t use that as an excuse to keep falling behind or living in stress. A planner can help them figure out what they need to do daily, prioritize tasks and become more proactive instead of dealing with them one-by-one.
Students are dealing with stress as they return to campus in person. Instead of logging in a few minutes before class begins, they now have to prepare themselves, drive, find a parking spot and walk to class.
Many people will have trouble adding an extra 30 minutes at the beginning of the day to their routine. But reading a planner before starting their day will serve as a reminder of how to focus and plan their time.
Also, the feeling of falling behind is never fun. Sometimes, when people fall behind, they panic and push themselves too hard to get ahead. But that can do more harm than good.
People should learn to catch up first when they are falling behind. Then, as they catch up and get used to the workload, they can start adding more tasks to get ahead.
Having a planner will help streamline that process. Using the time tracker in their planner, they can figure out how to juggle their blocks of time and best plan their schedule.
People were not meant to memorize everything. Instead, they should use their brainpower to develop creative ideas and critical thinking at school or work and leave the planning for their planner.
A physical planner paints a visual presentation of one’s day and prepares people for the schedule they anticipate. However, people should not strictly follow what they initially planned. It’s important to remember the benefits of being flexible when it comes to time management, especially for college students.
There are endless benefits to having a physical planner, and students should consider investing in one. It is an inexpensive yet creative way to help students handle deadlines, stress and many other responsibilities.
