Healthy options for eating on and off campus

Psychology junior Aliyah Lalani eats two meals a day with a snack in between. These meals incorporate protein, vegetables and carbohydrates for balance.
Lalani said she was a victim of bored snacking and decided to eat healthier during high school. She started working out more, meal prepping, cutting out excessive snacking and paying attention to her diet.
Lalani works at the library on campus and prepares dinner for her shifts. She usually sticks to places like Panera Bread or gets sushi if she buys food on campus.
UTA offers a variety of places to eat with different types of food. Many students may find it difficult to maintain a balanced diet while handling the stress of college and living on their own.
“A lot of times people want to go all-in or nothing,” registered dietitian Stacie Ellis said. “They feel like ‘Oh, I have to eat super healthy,’ so they’ll try to eat super clean and healthy for a period of time, and then they end up getting drained and give up.”
Ellis recommends students start with creating a habit. They can try to incorporate fruits and vegetables with every meal instead of going all-in.
Along with Ellis’ recommendations, Lalani recommends drinking plenty of water.
“A lot of people have coffee and, obviously, that’s fine and everything, but coffee is not water,” Lalani said. “You still need to drink all your water.”
English junior Lindsay Antkowiak also brings her food to campus. Antkowiak is trying to be plant-based, so she snacks on cucumbers and plant-based ranch or protein bars throughout the day and has a big meal at dinner.
Antkowiak said she avoids buying food on campus to save money and gets coffee whenever she feels hungry.
For students who eat plant-based or want to eat healthier, Antkowiak recommends going to the Market at University Center and the veggie trays offered at Starbucks.
Ellis said students who have a meal plan while living on campus can also have a healthier diet. UTA’s Maverick Dining website and application allow students to see what on-campus restaurants and cafeterias offer.
Students who live off-campus or buy groceries can eat healthy on a budget, she said.
People can focus on buying frozen or canned fruits and vegetables or produce that are in season and even take a look at local food pantries, Ellis said.
