Finding balance between school, exercise is key to relieve stress

Four years ago, computer science junior Delfino Mauridi began working out with a friend. Now, he works out three times a week.
Finding the time to exercise can be tough, and there are days where it may not be the biggest priority, but it takes discipline, Mauridi said.
It can be tough mentally for students to study, wake up, go eat and then study again, he said. Mauridi understands studying is important, but when it comes to having free time he feels students can better utilize it.
“If you have extra time, I’d rather you be [working out] for like an hour than be on social media,” he said.
Business management junior McKenly Taylor is a certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist who trained her own clients before attending UTA.
Taylor had to take a break from training her clients, reassessed her goals with fitness and has made school her main priority. Although she doesn’t have personal clientele, she still trains with her sorority sisters, she said.
Exercising has become a stress reliever for Taylor, and she works out at least six days per week.
“I don’t always want to, you know, cut my food or eat healthy, but I’ve made it a habit of mine that I’m disciplined to do it every single day,” she said.
Taylor said college students tend to struggle with balancing school and working out, but it comes down to discipline. At the end of the day, she feels much better after exercising.
“Every time I would go work out, whether that was at a gym or the [Maverick Activities Center], I always just felt so much better about myself,” Taylor said.
She said a lot of students get so caught up in all of their work and the assignments that they don’t make time to do self-care.
“I’m investing in myself,” she said. “While I spend all day in class and around other people, I don’t get a lot of time to myself besides the time that I put into myself at the gym.”
Registered dietician Stacie Ellis said she notices two extremes with college students. One group tends to be stressed, ignore health and rely on fast food.
The other extreme Ellis sees is individuals who are striving for perfection and trying to look like Instagram fitness models, she said.
Ellis said if there is a lot of stress already, it’s not the best time to start losing weight because losing weight itself is stressful.
“Learn to manage your stress first, and then just focus on basic health, healthy eating and exercise,” she said.
Any form of physical activity everyday is good for mental health, anxiety and depression, Ellis said.
“People need to realize that you can be healthy without going to the extremes,” she said.
@D_Tineo4
