Incoming President Jennifer Cowley
Prior to her arrival April 28, incoming President Jennifer Cowley set high expectations for her role by announcing multiple national executive searches.
To begin her tenure, Cowley should attend events and host discussions to better understand campus life. Students, faculty and staff need to stay informed on Cowley’s actions and goals as she transitions into the presidential role.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes Cowley can boost UTA’s standards by bringing her past experiences as the University of North Texas provost and vice president for Academic Affairs to expand the diversity of the executive staff and increase her engagement with the UTA community.
Sustainability efforts
Sustainability on campus is becoming increasingly important for UTA students. Over 75% of student body votes in campus elections were in support of the Green Fund referendum, which aims to implement a $5 per semester fee and $2.50 during summer semesters for sustainability initiatives.
The referendum now awaits Cowley’s final decision on whether to implement the fund. If passed, the Green Fund will promote renewable energy, expand the campus composting program, reduce waste and provide student internships, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes there is a strong support from the student body to make UTA a more environmentally minded institution. Administrators should consider that when deciding the future of the referendum and when determining the university’s overall path toward sustainability.
Resume in person
Since fall 2021, the university has planned to return fully in person, but it wasn’t possible due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. While the university is still offering asynchronous and synchronous classes, most will resume in-person next semester, which means the college experience will go back to pre-pandemic activities.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes students should enjoy a normal campus experience in the upcoming fall semester. While some students experienced pre-pandemic college life, some never received that full college experience.
Students should utilize this upcoming semester to go to more events, interact with their student body and experience university life. Campus life can also bring networking possibilities and a chance to connect with peers.
Multicultural Affairs’ new changes
The Office of Multicultural Affairs is currently in the process of changing its name to the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change and plans to expand more on social justice education, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The office hopes to reflect the department’s openness to accept and honor social changes and celebrate race and ethnicity through its name change. It believes this will broaden the office’s range to talk about gender identity, class differences, ability and cultural celebrations.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board looks forward to seeing what the office has to offer. While the change may raise questions of serving minority communities on campus, students should still take advantage of the office’s resources and participate in their events to find an inclusive community and navigate through campus life better.
Joining Western Athletic Conference
UTA will join the Western Athletic Conference on July 1 after mutually parting ways with the Sun Belt Conference in January, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It will be the eighth Texas school member of Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year and will compete in 15 sports.
The university’s decision to align with a new athletic conference will expand UTA’s outreach. Being one of the newest members of Western Athletic Conference puts UTA in the spotlight, providing an opportunity to further nationally promote UTA’s Athletic departments’ reputations.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages students to keep up with UTA’s athletic performances during the 2022-2023 academic year. As the university competes against new opponents, the UTA community should pay attention to how the teams will perform over the next few years in uncharted territory.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.