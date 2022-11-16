Editorial: Recap and Review: Important issues in Texas

Gun laws
After a shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, eyes were glued on Uvalde during the 2022 Midterm Elections. Gov. Greg Abbott was under fire for his stance on gun possession following the incident but was reelected Nov. 8 with 60% of the vote in Uvalde County.
This is one of many examples demonstrating the complicated relationship between Americans and national gun laws. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes in the right to bear arms to protect themselves but also firmly believes no ordinary citizen should possess military weapons such as AR-15.
Raising the minimum age is a proposed option, but that hasn’t seen much support. Instead, more effort should be put toward reducing access to assault rifles and imposing red flag laws.
With Republicans in top positions for the next few years, there’s not much hope for improved gun reform in the 88th Texas Legislative session. However, people should still make their stance heard by calling their representatives and showing support for gun reform if they believe gun laws should be tightened in the state.
Immigration
Texas has faced increasing numbers of migrants from other countries in the Americas, as a record 2.4 million migrants were arrested at the nation’s southwestern border this fiscal year, according to The Texas Tribune.
This historic rate of attempted migration has been met with political stunts by politicians. In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, as part of a larger effort by Republicans to send a message to Democrats about their immigration policies. In Texas alone, politicians moved nearly 13,000 migrants to Democratic sanctuary cities as of October, according to a tweet from Abbott’s account.
Unlawful immigration needs to be properly addressed, and political stunts like this do nothing to substantively remedy the situation.
In previous elections, border security and immigration have been an issue for Texan voters. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that immigrants entering the U.S. should be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of if they arrived legally or illegally. Texas residents should acknowledge that immigrants will be a part of their state and create systems to welcome them.
Power grid
Texas is the only state with a decentralized and deregulated power grid in the U.S.
However, with the rolling blackouts during stormy winters for the past three years and more power outages than any other state, an evaluation of the state’s electric grid and its regulations are overdue.
The power outages have put Texans at risk and caused many casualties in extreme weather conditions, not to mention the billions of taxpayer dollars it would cost to fix the current grid from breaking down again.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes Texas should federalize the electric grid and connect to the rest of the country to prevent outages and avoidable complexities. Even under an independent grid, since 2004, Texas residents have paid $28 billion more for power than they would have at the rates charged to the customers of the state’s traditional utilities, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.
Police relationship
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, there has been a national call to “defund” police departments.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes there’s a difference between reallocating and reprioritizing police funding rather than completely eliminating their departments, and the former is the better option. There also needs to be a shift in how money is spent within the departments, regardless if the starting amount is slashed.
A complete elimination of the police could yield devastating repercussions. Instead, funding should be shifted toward social service departments to improve services for mental health, addiction and homelessness. It’s a better use of taxpayer money than SWAT vehicles or gear.
Departments should also raise the standard to qualify as an officer both physically and academically. There’s no national requirement for a four-year college degree to become a police officer. These measures might appear impossible for municipalities with limited funding. However, when discussing the training of those who claim to protect the lives of U.S. citizens, passivity should not be accepted.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters Wolf Isaly and Ayesha Shaji.
