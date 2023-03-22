Editorial: Large number of 88th Legislative Session bills are targeting LGBTQ+ rights

As the 88th Legislative Session continues, lawmakers are pushing more bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, such as drag queens, transgender children and how sexuality is discussed in schools. Over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been filed this session, according to Equality Texas, a nonprofit organization advocating eliminating LGBTQ+ discrimination.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that the LGBTQ+ community is at a disadvantage, and these bills are attacking LGBTQ+ rights. Certain lawmakers have targeted people of all ages within the community from multiple angles, including health care, education and identity documents.
Education
Being a child and exploring gender identity and sexuality is hard enough without lawmakers inserting themselves to prevent gender-affirming care and education.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the current bills filed during the session may put students exploring their gender identity and sexuality in fear and under persecution. Students should be given more support and safe spaces, as 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.
Bills like Senate Bill 8 would prohibit schools from teaching such lessons to any grade level that are not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” and would allow parents to revise the material. SB 393 looks to add extra hoops for students looking to join clubs, such as the Gay-Straight Alliance, limiting mental health resources and potentially “outing” students.
Students should be supported and guided through an already difficult time in their life. Rather than lawmakers persecuting children and their families who are trying to love and support each other, they should instead tackle why LGBTQ+ youth are at risk, such as bullying, homelessness and abandonment.
Health care
Gender-affirming care allows transgender youth and adults to feel more comfortable with their gender identity. However, while children do need to be protected from permanent choices on their bodies, certain bills are aiming to unjustly punish LGBTQ+ youths seeking relief from gender dysphoria.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes if these laws are to pass, it will be increasingly difficult for LGBTQ+ patients to receive the appropriate care they require and treat the community and their allies as criminals. Everyone deserves medical care that can have a positive impact.
Some of these bills include HB 319, which allows providers to deny health care services based on their moral convictions, HB 3082 allows pharmaceutical employees to refuse dispensing medication due to religious or moral belief, and SB 1029 prohibits health insurance from covering transgender citizens of any age.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that psychiatric sessions should be implemented to ensure the patient fully understands the implications and risks of gender-affirming care, which should still be accessible and widely provided without prejudice.
Collegiate sports participation
In the 87th Legislative Session two years ago, Republican lawmakers pushed for HB 25, which banned K-12 transgender student-athletes from playing on teams corresponding to their gender identity. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes HB 23, which looks to expand the ban to collegiate level and has also received support from over 70 Republican lawmakers including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Abbott, requires more conversation and deeper understanding of the subject.
Rather than seeking more scientific research to determine whether transgender student-athletes have unfair advantages, lawmakers are oversimplifying the situation by just prohibiting transgender student-athletes from competing on collegiate sports teams aligned with their gender identity.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages transgender student-athletes to take care of their mental health during the situation and for Texans to call on lawmakers to look deeper into the issue before supporting the bill.
ID changes
Government documents are used daily, from applying for jobs and renting an apartment to boarding an airplane. Transgender Texans who cannot change their government documentation face hurdles contributing to employment and housing discrimination.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes while Texans can change their name and the gender marker on government documents, there is no defined path or requirements for changing the government gender markers. Because of this issue, 77% of transgender Texans do not have formal identification matching their gender identity, according to Equality Texas.
SB 162 would prohibit the correction of gender markers on minors’ birth certificates unless there is a clerical error or the child is intersex. HB 1952 would require birth certificates to include “biological sex” on the document, which is only defined by the presence of the Y chromosome. HB 3883 would require all data collection of vital statistics to include a legal definition of gender and enforce a gender binary.
Transgender people living in Texas should have a clearly defined path for changing these government documents. Accurate government identification for transgender Texans is important for reducing discrimination and protecting their dignity and, sometimes, even their lives.
Business
Legislators are also trying to target businesses for supporting the LGBTQ+ community, specifically drag performances and queer library events.
Multiple bills in this session aim to legally define any business that hosts drag performances or performers exhibiting a gender identity different from the performer’s birth gender as sexually-oriented businesses, subjecting them to different regulations, high taxes and fees.
Amid the state’s recent debates surrounding LGBTQ+ spaces, SB 1601 aims to revoke state funding for any municipal library that hosts an all-ages drag storytime.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that these initiatives both further marginalize an already targeted group and mock any progress made at the federal level over the past decade.
Embedding these anti-LGBTQ+ rhetorics further into state legislation doesn’t only affect the LGBTQ+ community, but it also hurts society as a whole, as they’re dividing people and reinforcing false stereotypes. Legislatures should shun these bills as attempts to cement discrimination into Texas and instead focus on building a better understanding of the practices and eliminating stigmas across the state.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks. Appelt was not present for this editorial decision, and copy editor Sharai Roberson filled in.
