Dry, triple-digit weather to continue throughout the week

The Metroplex can expect another week of dry weather.

Patricia Sánchez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said for the next several days temperatures will be from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

“Take frequent breaks out of the sun, especially during the afternoon hours as it‘s the hottest part of the day,” she said.

Sánchez recommends drinking plenty of water, wearing light colors and avoiding prolonged periods in the sun.

