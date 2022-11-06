Cross country, volleyball, basketball prepare for upcoming games this week

With the semester winding down, volleyball’s season is coming to a close. The Mavericks have just two games left, both at home. With one sport leaving, two will take its place, as men’s and women’s basketball returns this week.
Here is the schedule from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.
Basketball
Both basketball teams will play their first games of the season Nov. 7. (
The women’s basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 against Texas Southern University at College Park Center to begin their season. Its next game is at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 against Texas A&M-Commerce inside CPC for Homecoming.
The men’s basketball team will play on the road at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 against Oklahoma State University to begin their season. Their next game is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 against Southwestern University inside CPC for Homecoming.
Cross Country
The cross country team will compete at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 11 at the NCAA South Central Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
Volleyball
The volleyball team is back home this week with two conference matchups.
The Mavericks will play at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 against Utah Tech University. They will play at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 against Southern Utah University for Homecoming.
@leviomeke
