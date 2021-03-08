COVID-19 struggles, stresses affect patients and professionals alike

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for mental health services has increased dramatically, and mental health professionals are facing new challenges as they work to meet demand.
Mental health professionals have found aspects of their work difficult during the pandemic, like dealing with changing circumstances and an influx of referrals. They hope for clients and the general public to understand that professionals struggle as much as anyone else.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit focused on national health issues, found that 4 in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, an increase from 1 in 10 adults in 2019.
The influx of patients caused licensed professional counselor Sigrid Jones to create waiting lists a few times this year, she said.
She is currently seeing about half her patients in-person and half through virtual sessions, she said.
“For me personally as a professional, it's not my favorite because I prefer to be in the room and be able to capture their entire person, meaning not just facial expressions, but their body language,” Jones said.
Jones said the most stressful part of providing mental health services during the pandemic for her is fear of not being able to meet the demand. Since there is an influx in referrals, she and her colleagues share referrals and try to get everyone they can. However, since clients are constantly coming, many of them are booked to capacity.
Paige Chambers, Transcend Family Counseling owner and Arlington therapist, has also seen a steady increase in referrals since the pandemic began.
Prior to March 2020, Chambers had only done 10 virtual sessions her whole career. When COVID-19 hit, she switched her entire practice to virtual.
Chambers found the transition difficult because of changes in paperwork and having to teach clients who had never had virtual sessions before.
She doesn’t feel like virtual sessions lose anything compared to in person sessions.
Jones said another difficulty mental health workers are facing is balancing their own mental health.
She said she wishes people knew that this is stressful for professionals too.
“We try to manage our own self care,” Jones said, “but we’re in the middle of the pandemic as much as everyone else.”
Cindy Manzano, UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services outreach coordinator and counselor, said she wishes that the general public would recognize the fact that everyone is going through this together, as a community. Mental health professionals are part of that community and experience stresses, difficulties and concerns like everyone else.
“[We] need to continue to allow ourselves to be just as human as our clients are through this time,” she said.
Manzano said the workload at CAPS during the pandemic is about the same.
“We did run some numbers and what we found is that we’re seeing more sessions going on, but not necessarily a lot more new students,” she said.
Before the pandemic, CAPS was completely in person. It did not have the infrastructure in place for teletherapy. Now CAPS offers virtual sessions and teletherapy, through Zoom.
In moving online, Manzano said there has been a learning curve, especially with getting paperwork done. Students used to be able to do paperwork in-person on iPads, but now they do it from their own devices.
Losing body language signals is also an issue. Manzano said they can see a person’s whole body when in-person, but they only get to see from the shoulders up online.
However, there are positives, Jones said. Virtual sessions allow those who can’t come to the office to still get therapy, such as pregnant women, those who were exposed to COVID-19 or elderly patients.
Reza Ghoddoosian, computer science graduate student and CAPS ambassador, said pre-pandemic, the CAPS ambassadors would host tabling events around campus, where students could talk about whatever the topic was for that event. That side of their work is now really diminished.
“Everything is online, so the physical touch, the in person thing, we’ve lost a bit of that and I think that really matters,” Ghoddoosian said.
Manzano said one of the more stressful parts of providing mental health services during the pandemic has been the change.
Jones closes her office on Thursdays for a self care day, and like many of her colleagues, only works 4 days a week. Mental health professionals try to set strict boundaries so they can refresh themselves.
Chambers said she hopes people can keep in mind that what everyone has gone through is a form of trauma and understand that no individual or group has it all figured out.
“The more we could listen to each other with consideration, that would help us all to heal,” she said.
