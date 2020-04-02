The global number of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reached 53,000 and the total number of reported cases exceeded 1 million, according to data retrieved Thursday from Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. now leads the world with over 245,000 reported cases, according to the data. The U.S. accounts for approximately 6,000 deaths and 9,000 recoveries.
In a White House press briefing Thursday, President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force updated the country on its response to COVID-19.
Coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said many countries have begun to “bend their curves” on reported COVID-19 cases by following social distancing guidelines. Data indicates the curve for the U.S. is not there yet, she said.
“We're only as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines to a T,” Birx said. “Not every American is following it, and so this is really a call to action.”
As the number of reported cases rise, local government officials have made calls to the federal government for assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked those officials to look at data before requesting federal assistance, said Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser.
“What we’re trying to do is make informed data-driven decisions — both on ventilators, masks, any other supply we can get — to make sure they’re going to the people who need them,” Kushner said.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has made one of the more recent calls when he asked state and federal governments to supply medical employees for the county’s newly assigned COVID-19 care site, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.
Trump said he has spoken with Gov. Greg Abbott and agreed that the federal government will staff the center.
Peter Navarro, White House trade and manufacturing policy director, said the coronavirus outbreak has taught the country that it’s “dangerously over-dependent” on a global supply chain as local government officials demand resources and over 50 countries have imposed export restrictions.
“Never again should we have to depend on the rest of the world for our essential medicines and countermeasures,” Navarro said.
Vice President Mike Pence said the task force will make Trump a proposal on compensating hospitals for any coronavirus treatments they provide to the about 30 million uninsured Americans in the country. Pence said Trump will make an announcement concerning this Friday.
The task force will also soon release face-covering guidelines as it will consult with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts. Birx said those guidelines are not to substitute social distancing guidelines.
Trump warned the country Sunday that COVID-19 related deaths would likely peak in two weeks.
Birx later said the U.S. could see between 1.5 and 2.2 million deaths if social distancing guidelines are not used; however, the country should brace itself for up to 200,000 deaths.
Trump has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 with the expectation that the U.S. “will be well on [its] way to recovery” by June 1.
