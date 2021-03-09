UTA's COVID-19 protocols to remain in effect through May 31

UTA announced current COVID-19 protocols will remain in effect through May 31, at which point they will be reassessed.
The decision was made after reviewing Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to open at 100% capacity starting Wednesday.
Students, faculty, staff, vendors, suppliers and visitors are required to wear masks while on campus.
The university continues to encourage social distancing and daily self-monitoring to provide a safe campus environment. Classrooms and dining spaces will remain modified to encourage social distancing in public spaces.
As of Tuesday morning, UTA has 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 14, 2020. Since the beginning of this month, the university has reported a total of 12 cases, including 11 students and one employee.
The university continues to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District through a partnership with Curative. Walk-ins are allowed, but students, faculty and staff are encouraged to make an appointment through the UTA portal on Curative’s website.
