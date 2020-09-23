UTA volleyball postpones season-opening matches after players test positive for COVID-19

UTA Athletics has confirmed it will be postponing this week’s volleyball matches after players on the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release.
The three Friday and Saturday matches against Arkansas State University were set to kick off the team’s already-shortened 2020 season. Both teams will now attempt to reschedule the series at a later date.
🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨— UTA Volleyball (@UTAMavsVB) September 23, 2020
UTA Volleyball Season-Opening Matches This Weekend 𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙏𝙋𝙊𝙉𝙀𝘿
(We will attempt to reschedule the 3-match series with Arkansas State at a later date)
📰 » https://t.co/DlztOloKWh pic.twitter.com/7zgq5QjC3F
The Mavericks will now be attempting to open their season at Texas State University next weekend, Oct. 2-3.
According to the UTA Athletics repopulation plan, the department will work with student-athletes who are required to self-quarantine and determine the most suitable location for their isolation.
This story is developing.
