UTA volleyball postpones season-opening matches after players test positive for COVID-19

The UTA volleyball team stands on the court prior to the match against Sam Houston State University on Dec. 6 at College Park Center. The team's scheduled matches for Friday and Saturday have been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests by members of the team.

UTA Athletics has confirmed it will be postponing this week’s volleyball matches after players on the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release.

The three Friday and Saturday matches against Arkansas State University were set to kick off the team’s already-shortened 2020 season. Both teams will now attempt to reschedule the series at a later date.

The Mavericks will now be attempting to open their season at Texas State University next weekend, Oct. 2-3.

According to the UTA Athletics repopulation plan, the department will work with student-athletes who are required to self-quarantine and determine the most suitable location for their isolation.

This story is developing.

