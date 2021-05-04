UTA to open on-campus vaccination site starting Wednesday

Biomedical engineering sophomore Sambriddhi Ghimire receives the COVID-19 vaccine from a sailor March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. 

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

UTA will offer its employees and students free COVID-19 vaccines on campus starting Wednesday, according to a universitywide news release. 

The vaccine site will be held at UTA’s Physical Education Building, located at 801 Greek Row Drive, and will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of June. 

Although the site is open to the public and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, people can also schedule an appointment. It will administer Pfizer vaccines in the first weeks of operation.  

The site will only serve people who are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While on site, patients will be able to schedule an appointment for their second dose. 

The university is partnering with OptumServe to operate the site. OptumServe is another partnership between Tarrant County and the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Parking for the vaccine site will be available in Lot 30 adjacent to the Physical Education Building.

Interested employees and students can register here.   

UTA has also partnered with Texas Health Resources to give UTA faculty, staff and students priority access to six Texas Health Community Clinics around the Metroplex. 

More information on the six clinics can be found here.  

