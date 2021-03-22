UTA to hold in-person classes in the fall semester

UTA plans to offer the majority of its fall 2021 courses in an in-person format and resume more on-campus events, according to a campuswide email from the Office of the President.
The university currently plans to begin the summer semester with mostly online classes and a restart of some on-campus events. The university will reassess the possibility of shifting into more in-person courses throughout the summer semester.
Increasing vaccine availability and optimism by health experts contributed to the university’s decision.
The announcement comes over a year after UTA transitioned its classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Texas universities like UT-Austin and Texas Tech have also announced plans to resume in-person learning in the fall.
In the email, Interim President Teik Lim strongly encouraged UTA students, faculty and staff to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine as they become more available.
