UTA students discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and adhering to other coronavirus precautions

It seems naive to say it now, but when Michael Carver-Simmons first heard about COVID-19 last year, he didn’t think the virus would become such a big deal. The theater arts performance alumnus had lived through the 2009 swine flu epidemic, and he knew people who had it and survived without a problem.
Carver-Simmons said he couldn’t have expected the magnitude of this pandemic when the only frame of reference he had in his life was comparatively minor. That initial skepticism and reading up on the virus were what made him double-down weeks later, taking precautions very seriously.
His last day at work was March 16, and after that he quarantined with friends for a month and a half until social distancing restrictions began to loosen. Some of his friends wanted to go out and see others, so Carver-Simmons separated from them and remained quarantined.
It has been a year since the pandemic began, and although everyone has had major changes in their lives, it has affected certain people more than others.
For Carver-Simmons, being lax on safety isn’t an option. His mom and aunt have both had cancer and are immunocompromised, his grandma is considered at-risk, and a friend of his is also immunocompromised.
According to Penn Medicine, immunocompromised people are those who have a weaker immune system and are more susceptible to catching diseases like COVID-19.
“The immune system is so busy dealing with everything else happening in the body, especially for my mom with leukemia,” Carver-Simmons said. “It just doesn’t have enough left over to take care of the regular day-to-day stuff that might come through.”
Immunocompromised individuals, the elderly and health care workers are among the most affected, and the people around them sometimes share that burden.
Nursing sophomore Kimberly Ojeda said that although many will choose not to wear masks now that Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, it is important to remember that people like Carver-Simmons’ family need that cooperation.
“Put yourself in other people’s shoes,” Ojeda said. “Take the time to think about other people that are going through harder times, that have other serious health issues. If that were you, wouldn’t you want someone to listen, to wear a mask and stay away?”
Ojeda works at CVS, where she monitors Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vial numbers and is currently learning how to administer the shots.
Now that the U.S. is a year into the pandemic, vaccinating the public is important because health professionals have seen how effective it is, Ojeda said.
In early January, Connecticut was one of the first states to finish vaccinating all willing nursing home residents. Weekly cases dropped from 448 per week in December to 101 by Feb. 2, and the number of weekly deaths went from 91 to 35.
Vaccinating the public will improve everyone’s way of living, Ojeda said.
Political science junior Corrina Sullivan has already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because of her asthma and said that for her, the process was quick and easy.
Although she’s now vaccinated, Sullivan said she’s going to continue wearing her mask, both because she has older parents to keep safe and because she spent a decent amount of money on ones she liked.
Nursing sophomore Kristina Montinola said that although taking a vaccine that’s so new can seem scary to some people, the public can look to vaccinations in other countries and even to other Americans who have had the shot and have been fine so far.
According to the World Health Organization, any licensed vaccine is rigorously tested across multiple phases of trials before it is approved for use, and they are regularly reassessed once introduced to the public.
The time has come to take every precaution necessary with COVID-19, and vaccines are the next step, Montinola said. But people should also continue wearing their masks in public.
People who don’t wear masks because they are young and healthy should remember that even if they only spread the virus to other young people, not everyone has the same access to affordable health care, she said.
A lot of people are reliant on their jobs as well, Montinola said, and if they get sick they might survive, but they will have lost that essential pay.
Every single thing you do affects somebody else, whether you realize it or not, Sullivan said.
It’s like how some people take shopping carts back to the return spot and others don’t. If you choose not to take it back, someone else has to do it later, she said.
The same goes for COVID-19, Sullivan said. When you choose not to wear a mask, germs get spread, and just because you won’t personally suffer the consequences doesn’t mean someone else won’t.
@JMarieFarm84
@Sam_Knowles00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.