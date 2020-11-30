UTA reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases last week, bringing the total count to 271 cases reported since March 14 as of Sunday evening.
The 15 cases reported from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29 include eight students and seven employees. The cases share no similarities and represent a cross section of students and employees, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
As of Monday morning, eight cases are active, and no housing students are part of the active cases reported.
Lipscomb Hall houses on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine at an off-campus location. There was one student in either isolation or quarantine as of Monday morning.
A student quarantines at Lipscomb Hall after being exposed to a coronavirus-positive individual, while a student in isolation is confirmed to have COVID-19.
“We recommend students remain vigilant: wear masks in public and maintain social distancing,” Carpenter said.
If a student has to come to campus or leave their residence hall, they should remember to conduct a self-assessment before coming to campus, he said. Students should remain home and seek testing if they have any symptoms.
On Thursday, the women’s basketball team suspended its team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff. The team was notified of the positive result after its 74-45 win against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Wednesday.
@Angie_Perez99
