Editor’s note: This story will be continuously updated with new information as it develops.
UTA will conduct its Maymester and all summer 2020 semester classes entirely online, according to an email by Pranesh Aswath, senior vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy, sent to the Faculty Senate.
The decision was made because of current projections of COVID-19 peaking into June and possibly the rest of the summer, he said.
Registration for classes will still open Monday, according to a university email sent to students. All campus tours, events and activities remain canceled until the end of the spring semester.
Aswath said he is working with college deans, the Division of Enrollment Management and University Communications to ensure the transition happens smoothly.
UTA announced its transition to online classes for the rest of the spring semester on March 17 with refunds for housing, dining and parking to be issued for students.
Currently, a pass or fail grading system for the spring semester is being worked out with the university administration, and a decision is anticipated soon, chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email.
