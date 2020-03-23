UTA Late Night Escort Service to operate at reduced hours, MavMover shuttle to follow reduced routes

Parking and Transportation Services announced that its Late Night Security Escort Service will operate at reduced hours, and the MavMover shuttle buses will operate on reduced routes, according to a series of tweets posted last week.
While students have already begun their online classes away from campus, some continue to live in residence halls or university-owned apartments.
Here are some of the Parking and Transportation Services changes affecting those students.
Late Night Security Escort Service
The security escort service will operate seven days a week from 7 p.m. to midnight, according to a Parking and Transportation Services tweet.
Students, staff and faculty can request a free ride by downloading the Tapride app. People can also request a ride by calling (817) 272-5252.
Shuttle Buses
One shuttle bus will operate on the blue, black and orange routes from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to DoubleMap’s website, which tracks UTA’s buses in real-time. Shopping routes will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday only with two buses operating on the north route from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Students, faculty and staff can track each route by downloading the DoubleMap app or visiting the website.
The UTA Research Institute route will not change, according to the website.
