UTA has made a pass or fail grading option available to students for the spring semester in response to the online learning shift because of COVID-19.
Courses available for pass or fail are dependent on specific colleges and schools, with a list of these courses soon to be made available, according to an Office of the Provost email sent Tuesday.
Students will have until the new extended drop date of April 28 to decide if they want a course to be graded on a pass or fail basis, according to the email. Students will need to consult their instructor, academic adviser and the Office of Financial Aid before making a decision to drop a course or choose the pass or fail option.
Students who choose the pass or fail option for a course cannot revert to the letter grade option, according to UTA’s frequently asked questions webpage on the subject.
Eligible undergraduate-level courses with grades of A, B, C, or D will be considered a pass grade under the pass or fail grading option, according to the email. Prerequisite courses for upper-division classes requiring a C or higher will need to have a letter grade earned.
Eligible graduate courses with grades of A, B or C will be considered a pass grade under the pass or fail grading option. Prerequisite graduate courses requiring a B or higher will need to have a letter grade earned.
For both undergraduate and graduate courses, a pass grade under the pass or fail grading option would not impact a student’s grade point average, but a fail grade will, according to the email.
