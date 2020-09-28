UTA Homecoming celebrations have been postponed but could return next spring

Dylan Hernandez, Mr. UTA and accounting and finance junior, and psychology junior Julia St. John wave to the crowd Nov. 9, 2019, at College Park Center after being crowned Homecoming king and queen.

UTA’s weeklong Homecoming celebration will be postponed this year in observance of public health guidelines, according to a university news release.

The annual tradition, which was scheduled for Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, helps to bring school spirit with a series of events including the Street Festival, Parade and Pep Rally and the Homecoming 5k Run/Walk/Roll. New dates for the weeklong celebration will be announced at a later time, according to the release.

Homecoming king and queen voting will still take place during campus elections, Oct. 26 through Oct. 29. Students can visit www.uta.edu/elections for more information about elections.

The university will reevaluate Homecoming and the weeklong celebration of events for a potential date in the spring semester.

