UTA Homecoming celebrations have been postponed but could return next spring

UTA’s weeklong Homecoming celebration will be postponed this year in observance of public health guidelines, according to a university news release.
The annual tradition, which was scheduled for Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, helps to bring school spirit with a series of events including the Street Festival, Parade and Pep Rally and the Homecoming 5k Run/Walk/Roll. New dates for the weeklong celebration will be announced at a later time, according to the release.
Homecoming king and queen voting will still take place during campus elections, Oct. 26 through Oct. 29. Students can visit www.uta.edu/elections for more information about elections.
The university will reevaluate Homecoming and the weeklong celebration of events for a potential date in the spring semester.
@ArimNeftali
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.