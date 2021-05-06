UTA announces COVID-19 protocols for summer semester

UTA released its summer protocols and campus operation plan Thursday morning as the university moves toward an upcoming fall semester with mostly in-person classes.
The university advises all students, faculty and staff to conduct daily self-monitoring prior to arriving on campus.
Individuals on campus will also be required to wear face coverings until further notice. This includes campus buildings and places where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as shuttle buses or outdoor events.
The summer will include a mix of online and in-person classes. Starting June 1, the university will begin a phased approach to return to on-campus work, according to the COVID-19 Summer 2021 Campus Operation Plan.
From June 1 to July 12, the university will enter Phase 1 where positions focused on campus safety and operations will begin returning to in-person work. Departments returning to campus under this phase include Academic Affairs, the Office of the President and the Office of the Provost.
Remote work will continue where possible, with in-person work to begin mid-to-late summer in preparation for the fall semester.
Phase 2 will run from July 13 to Aug. 18, with all university offices returning to in-person work.
Throughout the summer, remote work will still continue where possible, and supervisors are encouraged to alternate and stagger arrival and departure times when in-person.
Employees who are concerned about returning to in-person work because of a medical condition should contact their supervisor.
All water fountains are scheduled to begin operating again in July, and individuals are encouraged to bring their own water when on campus until then. The campus shuttle buses will continue limited seating and may bypass a stop if it reaches full capacity.
Cleaning frequencies on campus will also increase to meet the needs of the community.
On-campus COVID-19 testing will continue, and UTA encourages individuals to get tested frequently. For more information, visit UTA’s website.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available on campus for students, faculty and staff. The university opened its community vaccination site Wednesday at the Physical Education Building, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA’s Campus Operation Plan aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the UT System and Board of Regents.
A separate campus operation plan will be released for the fall semester.
