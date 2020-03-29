President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 as he warned that COVID-19 related death rates would likely peak in two weeks.
The Trump administration will finalize its social distancing guidelines Tuesday, Trump said during a White House press briefing Sunday.
The 15-day guidelines Trump issued March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19 were set to expire Monday. These guidelines include avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people and working from home among other things.
The decision to extend the guidelines come after evaluation of data and modeling that show the possibility of an increased spread and death toll in the country, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci is also a member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force.
“The idea that we may have these many cases played a role in our decision in trying to make sure that we don’t do something prematurely and pull back when we should be pushing,” Fauci said.
The expectation is that by June 1 the country “will be well on [its] way to recovery,” Trump said.
The U.S. now leads the world with 142,328 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data retrieved Sunday at 9:12 p.m. from John Hopkins University. Italy now reports as second highest with 97,689 and China as third highest with 82,133.
