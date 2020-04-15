Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will provide $38 million in federal funds to local units of government in Texas, according to an announcement made Wednesday.
The funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which provides assistance to state and local governments in response to COVID-19.
Allowable projects and purchases with this funding include equipment, supplies, training and addressing the medical needs of inmates in local jails and detention centers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.
“These funds will help our local governments respond to COVID-19 and provide the resources that our communities need,” Abbott said in an Office of the Governor press release.
According to the press release, further allowable fund use includes personnel overtime, personal protective equipment and any other cost associated with the implementation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance documents.
Texas has 15,492 reported cases of COVID-19, with 364 deaths and an estimated 3,150 recovered patients, according to data retrieved Wednesday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
