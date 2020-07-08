Texas to invest $57M in collegiate need-based financial aid programs facing potential COVID-19 cuts

The state of Texas will invest $57 million in federal funds to need-based financial aid programs for students enrolled in higher education institutions, according to an Office of the Texas Governor press release Wednesday.

This funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the release.

These funds will be used to maintain and keep students enrolled in their colleges and universities. The investment will offset potential COVID-19-related cuts to state financial aid programs, including the Toward EXcellence, Access & Success Grant Program, Texas Educational Opportunity Grants and Tuition Equalization Grants, according to the press release.

“This funding will help keep our students on the path to finishing their education and entering the workforce with knowledge and experience that will help them launch productive careers,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

