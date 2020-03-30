Tarrant County Public Health announced it would begin reporting all COVID-19 cases, including provisional cases that lab reports confirmed but are pending on investigational data.
Until now, the county has only reported confirmed cases, Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, stated in a press release Monday. The county will now include provisional case numbers so that the public has a better understanding of the COVID-19 spread in the county.
There are currently 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County, according to the county website. In addition to that, the county reports 83 provisional cases that are pending confirmation.
According to the Tarrant County website, every city in the county has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.
Fort Worth has the most cases with 52 active out of the 55 confirmed, followed by Arlington, which has 24 active out of the 26 confirmed. The rest of the cases are spread among the remaining cities. To see a list of cases in Tarrant County cities, click here.
The provisional numbers are not specified by the city. So far, the county reports eight recoveries from COVID-19 and one death.
@spencerbrewer10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.