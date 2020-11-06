Tarrant County reports single-day high of 938 new COVID-19 cases

Tarrant County reported a single-day high of 938 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the county’s website.

The additional cases bring Tarrant County’s cumulative case count up to 71,166. Nearly 56,000 of those cases are projected to have recovered.

The spike comes weeks after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced the opening of bars at 50% capacity, according to a county news release. On Oct. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott opted for counties to open bars at judges’ discretion if COVID-19 was responsible for less than 15% of hospitalizations in their region.

When Tarrant County announced the opening of its bars Oct. 12, the hospital region containing the Metroplex reported an 8.4% hospitalization rate. On Thursday, it reported an 11.8% hospitalization rate.

The county’s spread level is considered substantial, meaning large-scale transmission can occur, especially in communal spaces such as schools or workplaces. About 4,000 hospital beds out of 5,251 are occupied and about 530 ventilators out of 796 are available.

