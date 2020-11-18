Tarrant County reports record single-day number of new COVID-19 cases

Tarrant County reported a single-day record of 2,112 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, beating its previous record set two weeks ago.
The additional cases bring Tarrant County’s cumulative case count up to 85,759 and 811 deaths. About 63,000 of those cases are projected to have recovered, according to the county’s COVID-19 tracker.
Arlington accounts for 14,613 cases, with 11,090 projected to have recovered. Arlington has also reported 145 deaths, the latest of which were reported Wednesday, according to a Tarrant County news release.
There are 1,761 active locations reported in Arlington, according to the city website. Active locations refer to the number of physical locations where COVID-19 is present.
Tarrant County Public Health reported nine deaths Wednesday including a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, both from Arlington. Eight of the individuals who died had underlying conditions, according to the news release.
As of Tuesday, the hospital region containing the Metroplex reported a 16.6% hospitalization rate for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on businesses in October in areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped. He announced bars could open at county judges’ discretion if the hospital region’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate was below 15%.
The hospital region containing the Metroplex broke the 15% threshold Sunday when it reported a 15.7% hospitalization rate.
The county’s spread level is considered substantial, meaning large-scale transmission can occur, especially in communal spaces such as schools or workplaces. About 4,000 hospital beds out of 5,217 are occupied and 490 ventilators out of 762 are available.
As Thanksgiving approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people take proper precautions to protect themselves and their families while traveling and celebrating. Among the safety tips recommended by the CDC is limiting the number of guests at a Thanksgiving gathering and wearing a mask while traveling.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.