Dallas and Tarrant counties continue to see a surge in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Four additional residents have died in Tarrant County, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 29, according to a Tarrant County Public Health press release Tuesday. The deceased are three men and one woman, all over the age of 70.
All four were residents of Fort Worth and had underlying health conditions, according to the press release.
“We are saddened by every death that occurs because of this virus,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director. “Our best hope to save lives in the future is to persevere; keep following the guidelines, and we will emerge stronger than before.”
The county also reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 929, according to the Tarrant County website.
Dallas County reported 10 additional deaths, the most in one day, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 42, according to a Dallas County press release Tuesday.
Five out of the 10 deaths reported in Dallas County were residents of a long-term care facility in Dallas, three were hospitalized, and one was found deceased at his home, according to the press release.
The residents of the long-term care facility were three men and two women whose ages ranged from the 50s to the 90s.
The other five deceased residents were four men and one woman who lived in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and DeSoto. The residents’ ages ranged from the 30s to the 80s, according to the press release.
Dallas County also reported 89 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,877, according to the press release.
Sixty-nine percent of cases requiring hospitalization are among people who are over 60 years old or have at least one known high-risk health condition, stated the press release. Diabetes has been a high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalizations.
“My heart goes out to their families and all who are suffering during this pandemic,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Evidence continues to mount that the aggressive move to shelter in place on March 22 is flattening the curve in Dallas County and North Texas.”
The best way to prevent infection from COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To avoid exposure, the CDC recommends individuals maintain a 6-foot social distance from others, stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, cover their mouth and nose with cloth covers in public and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, according to its website.
@daisygarciac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.