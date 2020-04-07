Tarrant County Public Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 18.
Two of the deceased were from Fort Worth, one from River Oaks, one from Grand Prairie and one from Haltom City, according to a Tarrant County Public Health press release.
The patients’ ages ranged from 47 to 88, with two of the patients having underlying health conditions, according to the release. All the patients were hospitalized locally.
As of Tuesday, the county reports 517 positive COVID-19 cases with 53 recovered cases.
This comes after County Judge Glen Whitley extended the county’s stay-home-order on Friday to April 30. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court ratified the order Tuesday.
The previous stay-home-order was set to expire Tuesday after its implementation on March 24. The order restricts individuals to their homes unless needing to perform essential travel, such as grocery shopping and going to medical facilities.
Essential businesses and workers are still allowed to operate per the order. Restaurants are allowed to stay open but only in delivery, takeout and drive-thru capacity.
