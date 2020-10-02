President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the White House.

Donald and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to a White House physician statement released early Friday morning.

The diagnoses came after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus a few hours earlier. Donald and Melania Trump took tests after Hicks tested positive and began their quarantine process. 

A separate physician statement released Friday afternoon stated that the president feels “fatigued but in good spirits,” while Melania Trump has a mild cough and a headache.

The White House medical team will “maintain a vigilant watch” over the two during their recovery process, according to a White House physician statement.

As of Friday afternoon, all previously scheduled campaign events with the president are being moved to virtual events or temporarily postponed, according to a statement from campaign manager Bill Stepien.

