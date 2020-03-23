President Trump issues executive order prohibiting hoarding of medical supplies, resources

An executive order prohibiting the hoarding of masks, hand sanitizers and other surgical equipment for personal and business use was announced by President Donald Trump at a White House press briefing Monday.
The order also prevents price gouging of critical health and medical resources, Trump said. It allows Alex Azar, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, to designate essential health and medical supplies as scarce.
Identifying specific items as scarce makes it a crime to stockpile in excessive quantities and sell at higher prices.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will distribute 8 million N95 respirator masks and 13.3 million surgical masks across the country in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump said. These supplies will be distributed to areas with the greatest need.
Clinical trials in New York for COVID-19 will start to produce drugs that may be effective against the virus, Trump said. Ten thousand units of a hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak combination drug is set to be distributed Tuesday to people in New York.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.