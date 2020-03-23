President Trump issues executive order prohibiting hoarding of medical supplies, resources

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during the Howdy Modi Community Summit Sept. 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump announced an executive order prohibiting the hoarding of masks, hand sanitizers and other surgical equipment for personal and business use at a White House press briefing Monday.

An executive order prohibiting the hoarding of masks, hand sanitizers and other surgical equipment for personal and business use was announced by President Donald Trump at a White House press briefing Monday.

The order also prevents price gouging of critical health and medical resources, Trump said. It allows Alex Azar, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, to designate essential health and medical supplies as scarce.

Identifying specific items as scarce makes it a crime to stockpile in excessive quantities and sell at higher prices.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will distribute 8 million N95 respirator masks and 13.3 million surgical masks across the country in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump said. These supplies will be distributed to areas with the greatest need.

Clinical trials in New York for COVID-19 will start to produce drugs that may be effective against the virus, Trump said. Ten thousand units of a hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak combination drug is set to be distributed Tuesday to people in New York.

