President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a White House physician statement released early Friday morning.
This comes after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus a few hours earlier.
Donald and Melania Trump took tests after Hicks tested positive and will begin their quarantine process.
According to the White House physician statement, they plan to remain in the White House during their recovery. The president’s physician Sean Conley expects Trump to continue carrying out his duties during this time, according to the statement.
The White House medical team will “maintain a vigilant watch” over the two during their recovery process, according to the statement.
Melania Trump has postponed all upcoming engagements and states that she and the president feel good, according to a Twitter post.
