It took 30 blood donations from strangers to save Red Oak, Texas, resident Laura Catron’s 5-year-old daughter. There was no blood shortage at the time, but Catron doesn’t want to imagine a scenario where her daughter couldn’t receive blood.
The American Red Cross declared the first national blood crisis amid the Omicron surge in January, according to its press release. The blood shortage is the worst in over a decade, and it has forced doctors to delay critical blood transfusions for people in need.
The nonprofit supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, but had to limit blood distribution because of the shortage. Since the pandemic started, there’s been a 10% decline in donations.
Some hospitals may not receive even one-quarter of the blood products requested, according to the American Red Cross.
Linda Goelzer, Carter BloodCare public relations director, said the organization declared its own blood shortage two years ago. Despite the shortage being labeled a national crisis this year, other blood programs have seen shortages since the pandemic began.
Carter BloodCare is a not-for-profit blood center and the primary provider of blood components for 200 health care facilities in Texas.
The center is currently working with half-a-day to one-day blood inventory, meaning hospitals aren’t receiving their routine distribution, Goelzer said.
“Our refrigerators have not been even close to full for almost two
years,” Goelzer said.
Blood is in critical need when there’s less than a day’s supply, she said.
Type O-negative is frequently in short supply, especially during the pandemic.
Type O-positive is most common in the U.S. and can be given to individuals with positive blood types, she said. It’s also the first to be pulled during an emergency when there’s a chance a patient may need that blood. This caused the type to have a high demand and a low supply despite many individuals carrying it.
Type O-negative is in short supply because it makes up about 7% of the U.S. population and is a universal donor, so the supply depletes quickly.
Everything went virtual during the pandemic, so most places the center relied on to host blood drives weren’t open to the public, she said. Blood donations were impacted due to social distancing and the pandemic, leaving some people unfit for donations.
Catron said she was thankful for the donors that saved her daughter, who had 30 blood transfusions..
Catron’s daughter, Lola, was diagnosed with half a heart, no septum and a pulmonary artery and aorta that went to the wrong ventricles, she said. Her open-heart surgery meant life or death.
During her first open-heart surgery in 2016, Lola needed to have blood transfusions. It was the first time Catron saw the necessity of emergency blood.
Catron was sitting next to Lola’s bed when she heard her daughter’s breathing shift. She knew something was wrong.
After a few seconds, Lola became unresponsive, and the nurse went from calm to panicked. Lola had lost half of her blood in a matter of seconds.
Without donors, Catron would have been childless, she said. Her daughter’s immediate need was Type O-negative, and Catron didn’t have the blood type needed.
“Donating blood is vitally important,” Goelzer said. “Blood is essential to providing medical care today, and there’s only one place to get it, and that is from generous blood donors.”
Without blood donors, some patients would not survive while others would live a poor quality life, she said. Some surgeries can’t be done without blood.
Nursing junior Stanley Liegl said he felt more inclined to donate blood and motivate others to donate after hearing about the blood shortage.
He wants to help others in need, even if it’s just donating a little blood, Liegl said.
More information through public service announcements should be available, he said.
Public relations senior Elizabeth Ramirez has donated blood to Carter BloodCare since she was in high school. She donates blood to help the community because there’s always someone in need, she said.
Ramirez said she was shocked about the blood shortage. She knew there was a need for blood donations but not at this level.
Carter BloodCare is seeing more organizations hosting blood drives and more people coming to donation centers when they can’t find a blood drive, Goelzer said.
“We just hope that more and more of our young people will recognize the power that they have in helping other people,” she said.
The biggest thing someone can do is have conversations about the importance of blood donations because it’s not talked about enough, Goelzer said.
Lola doesn’t need blood donors now, but Catron said their family donates to help others.
“It’s just an amazing way to help another human, and that human just happened to be a tiny little person that is the most amazing person to me,” Catron said. “[The blood donors] gave me my daughter’s life.”
Lola said if she could do one thing for her donors, it would be to hug, kiss and snuggle them and tell them she loves them.
