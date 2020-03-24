The Office of Multicultural Affairs will stream a Maverick Conversations event addressing the coronavirus outbreak and Asian discrimination at noon Wednesday.
Multicultural Affairs will use Microsoft Teams to stream the conversation, called “Asian Discrimination and the Coronavirus: Is the virus bringing us together or isolating a few?” said Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson in an email.
Maverick Conversations is a platform to discuss relevant social topics, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The office does not take a side, and presenters try to stay as neutral as possible to encourage different viewpoints on the various topics.
Johnson said it is harder to have an open forum online than in person, but the continuation of programming allows for some sense of normalcy.
A link to the stream will be emailed and posted on social media, Johnson said. Students who have attended Maverick Conversations in the past have been emailed invites.
@peytonnorth
