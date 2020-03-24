Arlington City Council ordered restaurants to close dining halls and offer only take-out, delivery or drive-thru services Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With that, several restaurants throughout the city have offered curbside, delivery and takeout options. The Shorthorn has compiled a list below of restaurants that are offering these services and their current hours of operation

The list is in alphabetical order and is being updated with new restaurants as they are confirmed. Hours are subject to change

Bek’s Nizza Pizza

965 W. Lamar Blvd.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Delivery starts at 11 a.m.

(817) 303-0000, https://www.orderbeksnizzapizza.com/ 

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

201 E. Interstate 20

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery 

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. 

(817) 465-5225, https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/tx/arlington

Boiling Tails Co.

816 N. Collins St.

Offering: Curbside and Take-out

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

(817) 261-5798, http://www.boilingtails.com/

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza and Pasta

2425 SE. Green Oaks Blvd.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery 

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

(817) 784-3565, https://www.brooklynsbestpizzapasta.com/

Burger Extreme

8021 Matlock Road

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery 

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday Noon to 7 p.m. 

(682) 276-6512, https://www.facebook.com/pg/BurgerExtremeToTheMax/about/?ref=page_internal

Cafe Acapulco

4001 W. Green Oaks Blvd., suite 121

Offering: Curbside and Take-out

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(817) 483-4171, http://cafeacapulcoarlington.com

Chapps Burgers

2596 E. Arkansas Lane 

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Monday to Friday: 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(817) 460-2097, http://chappsburgers.com/locations/

Cicis Pizza

4400 Little Road, suite 135

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

(817) 561-6011, https://www.cicis.com/locations/tx-arlington-4400-little-rd

Cindy Sue Catering To Go

6204 S. Cooper St., suite 112

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(817) 602-0108, http://www.cindysuecatering.com/

Danny’s Big Burgers

611 W. Park Row Drive 

Offering: Curbside and Take-out

Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(817) 538-9585, https://m.facebook.com/dannysbigburgers/

Hurtado Barbecue Co.

205 E. Front St.

Offering: Curbside and Delivery

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. till they sell out. 

(682) 323-5141, http://hurtadobbq.com/?fbclid=IwAR1YXo88ltFolNC-DsVfmklLYmKJEi71ZFzbltGFK4HesLcG4Ulc5OZFYug

IHOP

5950 Interstate 20 W. 

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

(817) 561-9973, https://www.ihop.com/en/restaurants-arlington-tx/5950-interstate-20-w-1427?utm_source=Google&utm_medium=Maps&utm_campaign=Google+Places

Italy Pasta, Pizza and Subs

2221 Browning Drive

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 4 to 10 p.m.

(817) 276-3200, http://italyfic.com/

J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill 

400 E. Abram 

Offering: Drive thru

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(817) 274-8561, http://www.jgilligans.com/

Legal Draft Beer Co.

500 E. Division St.

Offering: Curbside

Hours: Thursday to Friday: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday: noon to 3 p.m.

(817) 962-2210, http://www.legaldraftbeer.com/

Lupe's Tex-Mex Grill

770 E. Road to Six Flags, suite 178

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

(817) 460-6661, http://lupestexmex.com/locations.html

Mellow Mushroom 

200 N. Center St.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

(817) 274-7173, https://mellowmushroom.com/location/tx-arlington-200-n-center-st-76011/

New York Eats

604 Doug Russell Road

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday to Sunday: noon to midnight

(682) 593-1428, http://www.newyorkeats.net 

The Original Chop House Burgers 

2502 Little Road

Offering: Curbside and Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays

(682) 213-2253, https://www.theoriginalchophouseburgers.com

Old School Pizza Tavern

603 W. Abram Street

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight all week

(682) 323-4441, https://www.oldschoolpizzatavern.com 

Prince Lebanese Grill

502 W. Randol Mill Road 

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

(817) 469-1811, https://www.princelebanesegrill.com

QDOBA Mexican Eats 

4050 S. Collins

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(682) 276-6064, https://www.qdoba.com 

Rockfish Seafood Grill 

3785 S. Cooper St.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

(817) 419-9988, https://www.rockfish.com 

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse 

1700 W. Park Row Drive, suite 116

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Mondays

(817) 460-7800, https://www.salsajoestexmex.com 

Shell Shack

770 E. Road to Six Flags Street, suite 100

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

(844) 588-2722, https://www.shellshack.com

Smallcakes Arlington

4000 Five Points Blvd., suite 161

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sundays

(817) 442-2253, https://smallcakesarlington.com 

Smoke’N Ash BBQ

7301 Matlock Road, suite 127 

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sundays.

(817) 987-7715, http://smokenashbbq.net 

Sushi & Ramen Japanese Restaurant

803 W. Park Row Dr.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and delivery.

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

(817) 277-1025, https://www.facebook.com/pg/Sushi-ramen-Japanese-restaurant-235794293286956/about/?ref=page_internal

The Tipsy Oak

301 E. Front St.

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30/8 p.m. 

(817) 962-0304, https://www.thetipsyoak.com

Tom’s Burgers & Grill

1530 N Cooper Street

Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(817) 459-9000, https://tomsburgersandgrill.com

