Arlington City Council ordered restaurants to close dining halls and offer only take-out, delivery or drive-thru services Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
With that, several restaurants throughout the city have offered curbside, delivery and takeout options. The Shorthorn has compiled a list below of restaurants that are offering these services and their current hours of operation
The list is in alphabetical order and is being updated with new restaurants as they are confirmed. Hours are subject to change
Bek’s Nizza Pizza
965 W. Lamar Blvd.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Delivery starts at 11 a.m.
(817) 303-0000, https://www.orderbeksnizzapizza.com/
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
201 E. Interstate 20
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
(817) 465-5225, https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/tx/arlington
Boiling Tails Co.
816 N. Collins St.
Offering: Curbside and Take-out
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(817) 261-5798, http://www.boilingtails.com/
Brooklyn’s Best Pizza and Pasta
2425 SE. Green Oaks Blvd.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(817) 784-3565, https://www.brooklynsbestpizzapasta.com/
Burger Extreme
8021 Matlock Road
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.
(682) 276-6512, https://www.facebook.com/pg/BurgerExtremeToTheMax/about/?ref=page_internal
Cafe Acapulco
4001 W. Green Oaks Blvd., suite 121
Offering: Curbside and Take-out
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(817) 483-4171, http://cafeacapulcoarlington.com
Chapps Burgers
2596 E. Arkansas Lane
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Monday to Friday: 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(817) 460-2097, http://chappsburgers.com/locations/
Cicis Pizza
4400 Little Road, suite 135
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
(817) 561-6011, https://www.cicis.com/locations/tx-arlington-4400-little-rd
Cindy Sue Catering To Go
6204 S. Cooper St., suite 112
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(817) 602-0108, http://www.cindysuecatering.com/
Danny’s Big Burgers
611 W. Park Row Drive
Offering: Curbside and Take-out
Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(817) 538-9585, https://m.facebook.com/dannysbigburgers/
Hurtado Barbecue Co.
205 E. Front St.
Offering: Curbside and Delivery
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. till they sell out.
(682) 323-5141, http://hurtadobbq.com/?fbclid=IwAR1YXo88ltFolNC-DsVfmklLYmKJEi71ZFzbltGFK4HesLcG4Ulc5OZFYug
IHOP
5950 Interstate 20 W.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(817) 561-9973, https://www.ihop.com/en/restaurants-arlington-tx/5950-interstate-20-w-1427?utm_source=Google&utm_medium=Maps&utm_campaign=Google+Places
Italy Pasta, Pizza and Subs
2221 Browning Drive
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 4 to 10 p.m.
(817) 276-3200, http://italyfic.com/
J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill
400 E. Abram
Offering: Drive thru
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(817) 274-8561, http://www.jgilligans.com/
Legal Draft Beer Co.
500 E. Division St.
Offering: Curbside
Hours: Thursday to Friday: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday: noon to 3 p.m.
(817) 962-2210, http://www.legaldraftbeer.com/
Lupe's Tex-Mex Grill
770 E. Road to Six Flags, suite 178
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(817) 460-6661, http://lupestexmex.com/locations.html
Mellow Mushroom
200 N. Center St.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m to 9 p.m.
(817) 274-7173, https://mellowmushroom.com/location/tx-arlington-200-n-center-st-76011/
New York Eats
604 Doug Russell Road
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday to Sunday: noon to midnight
(682) 593-1428, http://www.newyorkeats.net
The Original Chop House Burgers
2502 Little Road
Offering: Curbside and Take-out
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays
(682) 213-2253, https://www.theoriginalchophouseburgers.com
Old School Pizza Tavern
603 W. Abram Street
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight all week
(682) 323-4441, https://www.oldschoolpizzatavern.com
Prince Lebanese Grill
502 W. Randol Mill Road
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
(817) 469-1811, https://www.princelebanesegrill.com
QDOBA Mexican Eats
4050 S. Collins
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(682) 276-6064, https://www.qdoba.com
Rockfish Seafood Grill
3785 S. Cooper St.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
(817) 419-9988, https://www.rockfish.com
Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse
1700 W. Park Row Drive, suite 116
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Mondays
(817) 460-7800, https://www.salsajoestexmex.com
Shell Shack
770 E. Road to Six Flags Street, suite 100
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(844) 588-2722, https://www.shellshack.com
Smallcakes Arlington
4000 Five Points Blvd., suite 161
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Sundays
(817) 442-2253, https://smallcakesarlington.com
Smoke’N Ash BBQ
7301 Matlock Road, suite 127
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sundays.
(817) 987-7715, http://smokenashbbq.net
Sushi & Ramen Japanese Restaurant
803 W. Park Row Dr.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and delivery.
Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
(817) 277-1025, https://www.facebook.com/pg/Sushi-ramen-Japanese-restaurant-235794293286956/about/?ref=page_internal
The Tipsy Oak
301 E. Front St.
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7:30/8 p.m.
(817) 962-0304, https://www.thetipsyoak.com
Tom’s Burgers & Grill
1530 N Cooper Street
Offering: Curbside, Take-out and Delivery
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(817) 459-9000, https://tomsburgersandgrill.com
