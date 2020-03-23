Gov. Greg Abbott requests a presidential declaration of major disaster in letter to Trump

Gov. Greg Abbott requested a presidential declaration of a major disaster in Texas in a letter addressed to President Donald Trump on Monday.
The request is based in part on Abbott’s conclusion that the COVID-19 outbreak is of such severity and magnitude that supplementary federal assistance is needed to save lives, according to the letter. Abbott requested Individual Assistance Crisis Counseling, Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures) and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 Texas counties.
The requested federal aid would help overcome the shortage of personal protective equipment, medical equipment and testing supplies along with hospital bed shortages and healthy medical personnel, Abbott said in the letter.
COVID-19 expenses are already exceeding $50 million and will only rise as efforts continue, Abbott said in the letter.
“Additional federal funding is essential for us to maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state,” Abbott said in an Office of the Texas Governor press release.
Texas has 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths, according to the press release.
State efforts already in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include mandatory avoidance of social gatherings of over 10 people, the prohibition of dine-in eating at restaurants and the temporary closure of in-person school operations, Abbott said in the letter.
