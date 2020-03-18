Gov. Greg Abbott authorizes local governments to postpone elections in response to COVID-19

Texas local governments have been authorized to postpone their May 2 elections until Nov. 3 in response to COVID-19.
This means Arlington’s May 2 general election could be postponed. This applies to the special election on the same date that includes raising the sales tax from 8.0% to 8.25%.
Provisions of the Texas Election Code were suspended Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, allowing subdivisions to postpone the elections, according to an Office of the Texas Governor press release.
“Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
The uniform election day in May allows local subdivisions to elect members of their governing bodies and fill vacancies, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Moving these local elections to Nov. 3 coincides with this year’s presidential election. Follow our presidential election timeline here.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.