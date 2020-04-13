Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that $50 million in forgivable loans will be made available to small businesses in Texas that have been affected by COVID-19.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs and nonprofit LiftFund, along with other community development financial institutions will partner to provide the funds as part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, according to an Office of the Texas Governor press release.
“[Small businesses] are leading job creators in our state, but they have been sidelined by COVID-19,” Abbott said. “What they need most at this time is an economic lifeline, an infusion of capital as they prepare to return to business as usual.”
The provision of capital is being done with the intention of enabling small businesses to keep employees on payroll until they are able to recommence operations, Abbott said.
Goldman Sachs will provide the funds as part of its $550 million national commitment to mitigate the economic disaster small businesses face due to the coronavirus outbreak, said John Waldron, Goldman Sachs president and chief operating officer.
Waldron said $500 million of the funding will be disbursed to small businesses as emergency loans, $25 million in grants to community development financial institutions and $25 million in grants to affected communities and frontline workers.
LiftFund and other community development financial institutions will make the emergency loans available through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed on March 27. They will provide urgent cash flow assistance, Waldron said.
“It is my hope that this capital commitment from Goldman Sachs will help [small businesses] in this critical effort,” he said.
Later in the week, Abbott said he will introduce a comprehensive team that will provide a strategy for reopening the state. This strategy will follow medical and analytical guidance.
“This is not going to be a rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” he said regarding the announcement.
Companies with minimal to zero impact on the spread of the coronavirus will be prioritized in the reopening process, Abbott said.
He will also make an announcement later this week regarding strategic coronavirus testing and supplies.
